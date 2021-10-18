-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he fully supports county and local governments delaying worship services in the state, following Marion and Monroe counties…
Some parts of Indiana that have struggled with pollution are now meeting federal air quality standards. That’s according to three years of data from state…
An employee rights complaint by a former Valparaiso Menards clerk led this week to a labor victory for all 45,000 of the home improvement chain's workers…
A former judge from Northwest Indiana is seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general. Judge Lorenzo Arredondo was a Lake County circuit court…
A team of archeologists discovered mummified human remains that could be 2,000 years old at the site of a proposed stone quarry near Lowell.Lake County…
The Indiana Toll Road could become a government-run road again for the first time in nine years.The operating company formed by the Spanish-Australian…
Indiana’s pre-k pilot program launches in four of the five participating counties in January. But many leaders in those counties say they’re still…
3:00 p.m. update:The federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld Indiana’s Right to Work law as constitutional. The ruling comes days before the…