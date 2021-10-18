Larry Oates

-
Shiny silver shovels turned a mound of ceremonial sand Thursday as West Lafayette officials commemorated the construction – already begun behind them – of…
To live in West Lafayette these days is to follow the continuing saga of the State Street redesign.The $120 million project looms over the future of the…
Though tensions flared last month between the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission and the board in charge of the city’s $120 million plan to overhaul…
More than once in a presentation explaining how a consortium led by Rieth-Riley was chosen to retrofit State Street, Purdue University counsel Steve…
As the winning bid for West Lafayette’s State Street overhaul is set to be announced, the city’s Redevelopment Commission is expressing its displeasure…
The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has a spending plan for 2014 that totals nearly $4 million. The money comes from tax increment financing (TIF)…
The Levee area of West Lafayette should see improvements to the flow of traffic for cars, bikes, and pedestrians.Redevelopment Commission members approved…
The West Lafayette Fire Department hopes to have a new facility up and running by the end of the year.It broke ground Wednesday on the new 9,000-square…
A short-term loan might be needed to help a West Lafayette tax increment finance (TIF) district meet its obligations.The Sagamore TIF has roughly $15,000…