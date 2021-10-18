-
The space now occupied by the Purdue Latino Cultural Center is slated to become a fraternity parking lot.Purdue Research Foundation officials say Purdue’s…
-
In a quiet, colorful room of the Latino Cultural Center Monday night, Purdue students tried to represent their feelings of suffering and hope under a new…
-
It’s been ten years since the Purdue Latino Cultural Center (LCC) was created.Program Coordinator Omar Diaz says there has been a lot of growth over the…
-
Dead Week for Purdue students is the seven days leading up to final exams. Sleep comes at a premium, bags under their eyes are the latest accessory, and…