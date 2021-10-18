-
A state House bill would require preschools and day care centers to test for lead in drinking water and take action if lead levels are too high. Kids with…
As the response to the lead contamination crisis in East Chicago, Indiana continues, public health officials are still working to get all the residents…
It’s a Thursday, not a Sunday, but the First Baptist Church in East Chicago is open for business. The president of the state’s NAACP is hauling in large…
Latasha Marshall waits for a cab. She sits in the lobby of a Hilton Garden Inn, which serves as her living room this week.The Environmental Protection…
The Environmental Protection Agency is moving forward on plans to clean up a lead contaminated residential neighborhood in East Chicago.The EPA has split…
Three weeks into what some agencies refer to as “National Preparedness Month,” the Indiana Department of Health has sent out a press release…
Residents of East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex are suing local officials as well as the private companies charged with cleaning up the…
Residents who live near the site of an old lead smelter in Indianapolis heard details Thursday night of plans to remove tainted soil from as many as 100…
The Indiana State Department of Health is helping provide free testing for residents of East Chicago after high levels of lead were detected in the…