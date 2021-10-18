-
Democratic members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are launching a formal impeachment inquiry over a conversation between President…
Long-time Indiana Senator Richard Lugar is being remembered as a giant in Indiana politics. The Republican died Sunday at the age of 87.Lugar served two…
Former Indiana Congressman Lee Hamilton says the country should be alarmed by reports President Trump shared classified information about an ISIS plot…
President Barack Obama awarded two Hoosiers the nation’s top civilian honor Tuesday night.Lee Hamilton and William Ruckelshaus were recognized in the…
Hoosiers Lee Hamilton and William Ruckelshaus are among the 17 Americans receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year, the White House announced…
Sen. Dan Coats, R-Indiana, says he is “profoundly skeptical” of the nuclear agreement announced Tuesday between Iran and a group of nations led by the…
Indiana is gearing up for a celebration of its 200-year history -- and former Congressman Lee Hamilton says the upcoming bicentennial party can’t just be…
The U.S. government estimates it will allow 2,000 Syrian refugees into the country this fiscal year and about the same number next year.So far, three of…
The rise of the radical group calling itself The Islamic State is sparking calls for a clearer strategy to keep the violence in Iraq from reaching U.S.…
The authors of the original report that detailed the events surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks say the next big threat is cyber-terrorism. The group…