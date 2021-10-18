-
Of Tippecanoe County’s three school corporations, so far only Lafayette School Corporation officials plan to close for next week’s “Red For Ed” rally at…
-
Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is drumming up support of a bill he says will help part-time workers and their employers.He worked with Senator Susan Collins…
-
Beacon Academy in West Lafayette is set to continue serving non-traditional students in the area.Lafayette School Corporation board members voted to…
-
A new strategic plan for the Lafayette School Corporation could be finalized before this fall.Administrators involved in the planning process are looking…
-
A Tippecanoe County high school is moving forward with a revised schedule next school year.Lafayette School Corporation board members approved a new…
-
Lafayette School Corporation’s Sunnyside Middle School is altering its name. This summer, it’s set to change to Sunnyside Intermediate School.School board…
-
Indiana's system of grading school performance needs to be reevaluated. That's the assessment of Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle.…
-
A program to help improve student behavior is taking shape in the Lafayette School Corporation.The district board approved starting the Chance Program.It…
-
The Lafayette School Corporation’s current strategic plan is five years old, and is set to expire at the end of 2012.Superintendent Les Huddle says the…
-
The Lafayette School Corporation is preparing to begin a new era.Superintendent Ed Eiler led his final meeting as head of the district Monday night.Les…