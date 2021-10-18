-
A bill that would give counties the ability to set up needle exchanges without first getting state approval is one step closer to becoming law.A Senate…
Eleven presidential candidates and 52 congressional hopefuls have filed for Indiana's primary ballot.All eight remaining Republican presidential…
A bill preventing some abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy passed a Senate committee Wednesday.But some say the bill is blatantly unconstitutional. The…
State Sen. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) announced Tuesday he’s running for Congress. The seat is being vacated by Marlin Stutzman (R-3rd), who’s stepping…
A Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday prohibiting women from having abortions because of the child’s gender or disability. Supporters say the measure…