The Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra will be in concert Saturday, February 29th at 8pm at the Long Center in downtown Lafayette in a program that includes…
Purdue Orchestras present two concerts this weekend at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Lafayette. Adam Bodony and Jay Gephart…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Lily Kostraba, violin and David Kim, cello performing in the next…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Carol Letcher, mezzo and Jackie Zhou, flute performing in the next…
The Purdue Black and Gold Bands take the stage at the Long Center this Sunday afternoon at 2:30pm. WBAA's John Clare spoke to director Douglas Fletcher…
The Purdue Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestras take the stage at the Long Center this Saturday evening at 8pm. WBAA's John Clare spoke to director Adam…
This Sunday, Ed Asner performs at the Long Center. A one man play that is based on a true-life experience, "A Man and His Prostate" is an unlikely comedy…
Judy Collins has "inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social…
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra and Kentucky Opera Company will perform Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” Saturday night at the Long Center.
The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony and some special guests will present the orchestra’s final concert of the season Sunday evening at the Long Center.