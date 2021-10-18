-
Purdue Athletics Director Morgan Burke says he plans to retire in July 2017. Burke made the announcement Thursday during an annual alumni event in Naples,…
We close out the first season of Off The Field With Morgan Burke today and as we do so, we take a look ahead.Changes are coming to two of Purdue’s…
Despite another disappointing season for the Purdue football team, athletic department officials say they’ll look to engage more fans by renovating…
West Lafayette officials say road repair projects that have slowed traffic near the Purdue campus should be complete by fall of 2015.Public Works Director…
A planned development along Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena is “more subdued” than previous proposals.That’s according to Tippecanoe Area…