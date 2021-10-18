-
At the beginning of this year, WBAA held a public forum in Frankfort asking residents what amenities they wanted to see in town, and also asking this…
-
The Arconic Foundation hopes a recent donation to Ivy Tech Community College's Lafayette campus will help address the skills gap facing the manufacturing…
-
A Ball State University economic forecast says the United States has fully recovered from the Great Recession and growth is coming. The annual prediction…
-
A new study explores where Hoosier manufacturing workers go when they lose their jobs. Its authors, at the Indiana Business Research Center, say it shows…
-
Growth in Indiana's manufacturing industry is slowing down, thanks to over-regulation and a lack of skilled workers. That's the message from businesses…
-
One of Orange County's biggest employers, the century-old Paoli furniture factory, is shutting down. The region already has some of the highest…
-
Researchers at Purdue University have found a way to fix a long-standing issue in manufacturing, where cutting a piece of metal can make its edges…
-
A federal grant will let Indianapolis hire an economic recovery counselor to help put out-of-use industrial sites – and laid-off employees – back to…
-
New census data puts Columbus, Ind. in the top 20 cities for start-up business growth nationwide. The numbers, released earlier this month, show that…
-
General Motors will invest $90 million to upgrade its Marion Metal Center in Grant County, the company announced Monday. The money will pay for new,…