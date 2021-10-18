-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he fully supports county and local governments delaying worship services in the state, following Marion and Monroe counties…
Marion County’s system of electing judges has been deemed illegal after a federal appeals court ruling; which leaves the unanswered question of what will…
The mayor of Indianapolis hopes putting his signature on a pre-K funding ordinance will both lower crime in the Circle City and send a message to the…
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Statehouse Monday to rally for increased funding for the state’s Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA,…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller has given further direction to county clerks on the same-sex marriage licenses issued last week before a federal appeals…