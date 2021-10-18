-
A House committee pulled back from a vote Monday on a bill to raise the state cigarette tax by $1 per pack.That’s because several committee members want…
Indiana ranks 39th for physician access but a new law going into effect Friday could help connect more Hoosiers with doctors.The state’s new telemedicine…
Indianapolis pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company has announced a multi-million dollar expansion.Company officials say they’ll spend $70 million to…
Indiana will soon get help from a federal grant to help train more rural doctors.A program from the Indiana Statewide Rural Health Network will include…
A group of Indiana researchers is finding evidence that better treatment of cardiovascular disease could reduce the chance of a person developing…
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that its sponsor says will give “hope to the hopeless.” The Right to Try bill would allow…
Governor Mike Pence says he lobbied against legislation encouraging more young people to get vaccinated against human papilloma virus, or HPV, because of…
The Eclectic tells the story of an iconic Hoosier of his time, Dr. Wallace Wheat, the “herb doctor of the Wabash Valley” who utilized the pharmaceutical…