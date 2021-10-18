-
The Lafayette Master Chorale, soloists, and orchestra perform Handel's Messiah Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm at St. Boniface Church in downtown…
The 55th season of the Lafayette Master Chorale opens Saturday, October 12th. Artistic Director Michael Bennett speaks to WBAA's John Clare about the…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 54th season at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 54th season at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic director…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 53rd season. A Peaceable Kingdom starts at 4pm at St. Boniface Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 53rd season at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic director…
This Saturday the Lafayette Master Chorale begin their 53rd season. The are presenting "Five Concerts For a Better World: A Prayer for Peace, Patchwork…
Cole Porter and Friends, an Indiana Bicentennial celebration concert with the Bach Chorale Singers, takes place Friday, April 28th at 7:30 pm at the Long…
Update 2/20/17: Adam Bodony will join the faculty as Assistant Professor of Bands beginning fall 2017. Bodony will serve as the director of the…
The Bach Chorale Singers perform this Saturday evening, October 15th, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. On the program are German works, by Brahms,…