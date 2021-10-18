-
Monroe County health officials are cautiously optimistic that the number of confirmed Hepatitis A cases may have already peaked statewide. Health…
Monroe County and its plan commission are taking a private property owner to court over what they say is unauthorized development along the shores of Lake…
The man convicted of murdering Indiana University student Hannah Wilson in 2015 has filed a notice asking the Indiana Court of Appeals to review his…
Monroe County officials are beginning work on a program they hope will reduce the number of people in the county’s jail and keep offenders from missing…