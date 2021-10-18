-
The search for pharmaceutical treatments for Alzheimer’s and dementia has so far been unsuccessful, but a new drug discovery center aims to change…
-
As he prepares to exit the job he’s held for the last two years, interim National Cancer Institute Director Doug Lowy visited Purdue Thursday as part of a…
-
Dignitaries cutting the ribbon Thursday at a new Rolls-Royce research facility at Purdue University say increased defense spending proposed in President…
-
When Purdue University hosted its annual “Road School” conversations on infrastructure earlier this month, it enlisted President Mitch Daniels to proctor…
-
Last year Indiana schools and businesses received more than $225 million for scientific and medical studies from the National Institutes of Health, or…
-
Biologists studying dung beetles at Indiana University have won an award celebrating a 3-D image illustrating their work.The researchers' winning picture…
-
Purdue University made national headlines this spring when the school’s researchers were the first to map the entire molecular structure of the Zika…
-
A national watchdog group is calling on the USDA to fine Purdue for the deaths of 10 animal research subjects.According to officials with Stop Animal…
-
Esther Prelock and her husband Matt have owned a blueberry farm southeast of Lafayette for 20 years.They grow two types of the fruit on their farm and…
-
Even before the first case of Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, turned up in Indiana last week, a Purdue team was trying to thwart the…