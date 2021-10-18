-
CenterPoint Energy hopes to build two small natural gas plants to help the utility transition to more renewable energy. The utility plans to close most of…
-
House Bill 1191 would now allow universities to put policies in place to make their buildings greener, but cities still wouldn’t be able to do so. The…
-
A state House bill aims to stop Indiana cities from banning gas stoves and other natural gas equipment in new homes and businesses. Cities in states like…
-
The sight of a meter reader making the rounds in Tippecanoe County will soon be a thing of the past—at least for customers of natural gas company…
-
The Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor is taking input from customers of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) on a proposed natural gas…