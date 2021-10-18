-
Nineties: the numbers, years, degrees, from 90 through 99. They can refer to numbered streets, warm temperatures, or indicate the years of a lifetime or…
A native of Israel, Avner Dorman has collected a number of international awards throughout his distinguished career. He is a respected educator, conductor…
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart doesn’t need a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVikZ8Oe_XA">pop song to make him cool. His music is performed around the world!…
The GRAMMYS® sprouted from the Hollywood Walk of Fame: music executives wanted to create an award similar to the Oscars and the Emmys. The National…
When Ora, a choral group founded in 2014, began recording their Many Are the Wonders release in February 2016, they were sadden by the death of composer…
PostClassical Ensemble celebrates Lou Harrison with a new Naxos recording that is stellar. Harrison was born 100 years ago and it is delightful to have…
Before the turn of the 20th century there was an American soprano, Lilian Norton who became internationally famous, and was called the “Yankee Diva.” She…
Klaus Heymann celebrates his 80th birthday on October 22, 2016. He founded Naxos, a globally recognized leader in classical music recording, in 1987…
José Serebrier is a globe trotting composer and conductor making music and recordings with the top orchestras, and in recent years, received 37 Grammy…