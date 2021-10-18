-
Purdue University officials say they are helping student athletes navigate new rules allowing them to profit off of their name, image, and likeness - or…
-
College student athletes will now be able to profit off their name, image and likeness – or NIL. The NCAA Board of Directors approved the interim policy…
-
The landscape of collegiate amateur sports is changing with the most recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. The NCAA is facing increasing pressure to…
-
Six referees who were supposed to officiate the Men’s Division I Basketball championships in Indiana have been removed following a positive COVID-19…
-
The NCAA’s decision to allow fans to attend March Madness could mean thousands more people in central Indiana. The addition of limited fans at the Men’s…
-
The NCAA announced Friday a limited number of fans will be permitted to attend this year’s Division One Men’s Basketball Championship. Each venue may…
-
Indiana will host all of this year’s NCAA March Madness men’s tournaments following discussions with state and local officials about logistics and health…
-
The NCAA is considering moving all 67 March Madness games to Indianapolis. The organization hopes to consolidate venues to reduce risk during the…
-
In any organization, the line item that requires the most money is personnel – so at a place like Purdue, which has many thousands of employees, pay and…
-
The NCAA is now factoring host cities’ anti-discrimination policies into its decisions about where sporting events are held.At its quarterly meeting this…