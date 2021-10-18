-
The latest from Deutsche Grammophon with the Chamber Choir of Europe and Nicol Matt features world premieres and favorites by American composer Morten…
Have you seen The Notorious RBG? You can hear works in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, as well as American Canvas by Jennifer Higdon, and The…
Dolce Suono Trio and guest artist Lucy Shelton have really done it! American Canvas is picture perfect: beauty, composition, and playing! It features…
A new release of Arnold Rosner's music is now out on Toccata Classics with the London Philharmonic and conductor Nick Palmer. WBAA's John Clare spoke to…
Moms and composers have calmed listeners for centuries. Singing, lilting melodies…even inducing sleep – on purpose! Most composers write a lullaby, and…
Nineties: the numbers, years, degrees, from 90 through 99. They can refer to numbered streets, warm temperatures, or indicate the years of a lifetime or…
A native of Israel, Avner Dorman has collected a number of international awards throughout his distinguished career. He is a respected educator, conductor…
Adam Sandler fans know one of his characters, Opera Man who debuted in April 1992. He sang silly lines, and over the next two years appeared in Saturday…
Guitarist Jiji is a young performer and composer who plays diverse styles and creates amazing sound worlds. The First Prize Winner of the 2016 CAG Victor…
About sixty miles and a few hundred years separate John Adams, president, and John Adams, composer. We’ll focus on John Coolidge Adams, Pulitzer Prize…