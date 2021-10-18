new release

-
The latest from Cliff Eidelman isn't a film score but a vibrant recording of two concert works: Symphony For Orchestra And Two Pianos and Night In The…
-
The latest from mezzosoprano superstar Joyce DiDonato deserves to be played, again and again! Songplay features Joyce with pianist Craig Terry (who helped…
-
The latest from Deutsche Grammophon with the Chamber Choir of Europe and Nicol Matt features world premieres and favorites by American composer Morten…
-
Twenty one years ago, violinist Hilary Hahn hit the classical scene with Plays Bach on Sony Classical. Now a superstar performer, Hahn returns on Decca…
-
In The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates and Mark Campbell created an alternative and intimate perspective of a public life. It focuses on people…
-
From hundreds of new releases in 2018, this is by far the best of the bunch! Mirror In Mirror reflects the genius of violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, her…
-
The latest recording from Stephen Hough is The Dream Album on Hyperion Records. Over two dozen miniatures, including his own compositions, make up…
-
Hoosier native Kazem Abdullah conducts around the world. He was most recently the Music Director for the City of Aachen, a post formerly held by Herbert…
-
Following their American Moments, the Neave Trio has released French Moments on Chandos Records. Capturing the sophistication, and romance of the 19th and…
-
I love it when there are several new releases of the same work – you not only get to listen to new performances but compare them to other bench…