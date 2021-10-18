-
The City Foods Co-Op in downtown Lafayette is the kind of place one can buy locally-sourced maple syrup or $7.00 jam.It’s also where people such as…
-
A Purdue expert says parents should pay close attention to what their kids are eating at snack time.Nutrition science assistant professor Heather…
-
Summer meal programs are getting underway in 194 Indiana cities.The programs are designed to ensure kids can get a nutritious breakfast and lunch over the…
-
There's a new study out on when and why parents begin feeding their infants solid food. You can read the study HERE.You may contact Anna with questions at…