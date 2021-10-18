-
The two Republicans seeking their party's nomination to run for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat are placing plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, or…
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act's tax subsidies was a major victory for the Obama administration. The healthcare law is…
Tens of thousands of Hoosiers can breathe a sigh of relief – the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled they’ll get to keep their federal health insurance…
Tens of thousands of people across Indiana are waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the fate of their federal health insurance subsidies.The…
A top Indiana medical ethicist says the latest Supreme Court challenges to the Affordable Care Act may fizzle out.IUPUI law professor David Orentlicher,…
The new Republican Congress will be sworn in Tuesday, and a Hoosier-authored change to the federal health care law will be the first agenda item. The…
Governor Mike Pence says he stands by his decision not to operate a state-run health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act. Two federal appeals…