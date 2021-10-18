October unemployment rate

-
Indiana’s unemployment rate declined for the eighth consecutive month in October, hitting a 14-year low in the Hoosier State. The Indiana unemployment…
Indiana’s private sector added more than 5,000 jobs last month while the state’s unemployment rate remained at its lowest levels in six years.The Hoosier…
The private sector added 7,700 new jobs in Indiana last month. That growth is the largest monthly jobs gain since May. It also drops the state’s…
Indiana's unemployment continues to rise, up .1 to 9% for October. The rate rose in September .2% from August.Indiana and Ohio have the same jobless rate…