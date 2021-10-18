-
Purdue University pharmacists say their study of an Asian plant containing opioids shows it may be a better alternative to hard drugs, but isn’t…
Different research groups from Purdue University are recommending contrasting action plans regarding opioid use. With one study attempting to treat opioid…
As the opioid epidemic rages on across the country, Indiana researchers are among those rethinking pain management.But non-opioid medication has fallen…
It’s been about six months since the Trump administration declared a nation-wide public health emergency due to the opioid crisis, but many are wondering…
West Lafayette is gearing up to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors – joining a long list of U.S. cities going after painkiller producers in the…
In March, the Frankfort Police Department will begin to treat every drug overdose as a crime scene in an effort to find and convict drug dealers.According…
Tippecanoe County is one of four in the state selected to start a data-collecting pilot program on drug overdose deaths.The Tippecanoe County Drug…
Hoosiers in need of addiction treatment have a couple new resources now. The Family and Social Services Administration or FSSA, announced this week,…