© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orville Redenbacher

  • Arts & Culture
    Super Bowl, Hoosier Style
    Michele Kayal
    ,
    The NFL championship is in Indianapolis this Sunday, and Indianans will be flaunting their signature items alongside beer, pizza and other standard football fare: pork, popcorn and sugar-cream pie. What's on the menu at your football party?