Overcharge

-
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles may owe Hoosiers more money.A judge Monday approved a class-action lawsuit against the BMV and ordered another round…
-
The attorney leading a class-action suit over BMV overcharges says Governor Pence should take a hand in settling the case.A Marion County judge this week…
-
Indiana Democrats say Hoosiers need answers about BMV overcharges. Their calls for an investigation come after new reports suggesting top officials knew…
-
If you bought a new car in the last 10 years, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles may have overcharged you.The BMV will send refund forms over the next month to…