The Environmental Protection Agency plans to pass on another opportunity to tighten air pollution standards. In April, the agency proposed not changing…
A new report from the American Thoracic Society estimates 189 deaths occurred in Indiana because of air pollution annually from 2011 through 2013.The…
In a speech that was touted as one which would show Purdue as a leader in the country’s new manufacturing economy, the President of the National…
The American Lung Association is out with its annual air quality report. The study shows improvements from when the State of the Air surveys began 14…
An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for Indiana for Thursday, June 28th for Ozone (O3).Ozone levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive…
While carbon dioxide is indisputably a significant factor in the planet's changing climate, scientists and policy experts have faced major troubles in limiting production of the greenhouse gas. Now, some are focusing on other things that warm the planet, especially ozone and black carbon. And the tools to fight them are familiar.