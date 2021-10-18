-
Old National Bank is donating to the Intersection Connection project in Lafayette. The company is giving $125,000, which will fund a Child Watch room at…
More information is coming out about a new facility for the Lafayette Family YMCA. Details of the aquatic center were revealed Thursday when the…
Subaru of Indiana Automotive made three gifts announcements Monday at a lunch celebrating its silver anniversary.One is a pledge to increase its…
The City of Lafayette is helping several non-profit organizations get a new facility.The Lafayette Family YMCA, Junior Achievement, and others want to…
The Lafayette Family YMCA branch downtown has been open for a little more than a year.And Executive Director Paul Cramer says the organization’s…
Several organizations are teaming up to help children plant gardens this summer.Intersection Connection is hosting the Community Gardens, which includes…