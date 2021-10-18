-
Indiana is headed to court over a new law that requires doctors to tell patients about a so-called “abortion reversal” procedure that major medical…
-
Planned Parenthood says it will continue providing abortion services in Indiana under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order banning elective surgical…
-
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is appealing the federal ruling against a state law requiring women to wait at least 18 hours between an ultrasound…
-
As a debate heats up in Washington over the fate of Planned Parenthood, the President of the group’s Indiana and Kentucky affiliate has announced she’s…
-
Approximately 1,000 Hoosiers showed up in Indianapolis Sunday to protest congressional efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally was organized…
-
Indiana currently has six clinics, in four counties, providing elective abortions. That means only about four percent of counties have abortion…
-
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued over three parts of the new law, including its two most significant provisions.The first of those bans abortions…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s legal director says the state’s new anti-abortion law “grossly interferes” with a woman’s constitutionally…
-
Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has added himself to the list of people who do not support the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA.Curry says…
-
A federal judge has struck down portions of Indiana laws that regulate abortion clinics.In a preliminary ruling, U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson…