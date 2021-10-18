-
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) is suing the State of Indiana, arguing that a piece of legislation passed earlier this year (SEA 371)…
Planned Parenthood of Indiana is merging with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky in a move the healthcare organization says will strengthen the services…
The U-S Supreme Court is declining to review a lower court decision that prevents the state of Indiana from cutting Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid…
Governor Mike Pence signed an abortion drug regulation measure he says will protect women’s health. However, Planned Parenthood of Indiana says it will…
A bill regulating abortion-inducing drugs administered at Indiana abortion clinics will advance to the House floor after passage in committee Wednesday.…
The Indiana Senate approved a measure that makes changes to the way drug-induced abortions are administered.The vote of 33-to-16 also would require the…
Proposed legislation that passed a Senate committee Wednesday places stricter regulation on the dispensing of the abortion-inducing drug known as RU-486…
A request to investigate the Planned Parenthood of Indiana clinic in Lafayette likely will result in legislative action.Indiana Right to Life asked…
Planned Parenthood of Indiana will continue to receive federal Medicaid dollars after the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the group’s…
Indiana Right to Life is calling for an investigation into the Lafayette Planned Parenthood clinic. The organization says abortions are being performed…