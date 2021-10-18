-
Lafayette’s Police Department has determined Officer Aaron Wright shot fellow officer Lane Butler accidentally this week. Body camera footage shared by…
-
The West Lafayette Police Department has signed a new equipment contract to update its body-worn camera technology.Chief Jason Dombkowski says technology…
-
Earlier this year, a state law mandated that a police department could not charge more than $150 for a copy of police body camera footage. The question…
-
POLICE BODY CAMERASLegislation headed to the governor will give the public and the press more access to police body camera videos than they’ve ever had. A…
-
A bill regulating when police body camera videos are released to the public cleared one of its last major legislative hurdles Tuesday – the Senate passed…
-
An Indiana Senate subcommittee may make it easier for the media to view, not obtain copies of video from police body cameras. The police body camera bill…
-
In many cities, it matters very little who sits on the tourism board.But when you’re trying to make your town seem hip and you’ve got a one-time influx of…
-
Legislation aimed at making it a little easier for the public to access police body camera footage stalled in the House after Speaker Brian Bosma…