-
Poor Hoosiers can expect to live a shorter life than a similarly poor person in other states, says a new study published in the Journal of American…
-
A coalition of Indiana groups rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse Monday calling for an increase in the state’s minimum wage.Indiana Institute for…
-
Research finds 22 percent of Indiana's children are poor, and the problem is even greater in the southern part of the state.Today, those who advocate for…
-
The latest American Health Ranking report from the United Health Foundation ranks Indiana 41st out of the 50 states when it comes to overall health – the…
-
Emerson Elementary School in Seymour is playing host this summer to a kindergarten program called Jump Start – as well as a group of participating…
-
Indiana is cutting off enrollment in the Healthy Indiana Plan after the program reached this year’s funding limit.When the federal government reauthorized…