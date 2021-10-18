-
People involved in protests that turn violent would face new or harsher criminal penalties under legislation easily approved by the Indiana Senate…
-
Legislation debated in a Senate committee Tuesday would turn almost anyone who participates in a protest that turns violent into criminals.Sen. Mike…
-
No one showed up Sunday for a “Stop The Steal” rally at the Indiana Statehouse despite FBI warnings of armed protests planned for all 50 state…
-
A group of about 20 protesters rallied outside the Statehouse Tuesday against Gov. Eric Holcomb’s public health emergency orders.The protesters are…
-
Late Sunday night in downtown Lafayette, a few small groups were still gathered at the intersection of 3rd and Main Streets, quietly talking and watching…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’ll continue to work on his “to-do list” for addressing systemic racism and injustice in Indiana.Holcomb Monday spoke about this…
-
A downtown Lafayette march planned as a peaceful demonstration Sunday night ended when law enforcement began releasing tear gas into the crowd. The first…
-
Police say two people are dead following shootings that occurred late Saturday night amid violent protests in downtown Indianapolis.The deadly shootings…
-
What began as a peaceful protest early Friday evening on Fort Wayne’s Courthouse Green turned into tear gas and riot gear by 8 p.m.Organized by Alisha…
-
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the governor’s mansion Saturday to protest Indiana’s “Stay-At-Home” order. Demonstrators say the plan to slowly…