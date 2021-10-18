Purdue Basketball

-
Coming off a tough loss to Michigan last week, the Purdue men's basketball team bounced back by grinding out a hard-fought win, 62-60, in their Big Ten…
-
It’s the middle of the workday, and Chumley’s bar in downtown Lafayette is packed with people watching the NCAA tourney. They’re wearing work clothes—not…
-
Purdue Athletics Director Morgan Burke says he plans to retire in July 2017. Burke made the announcement Thursday during an annual alumni event in Naples,…
-
In a week where holiday tournaments are sure to play havoc with national rankings, Purdue's men's basketball team came into Saturday night's game knowing…
-
As the cliche goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.Incarnate Word, in just its third year as a Division I program, didn't beat #21-ranked Purdue, but as…
-
There's a book store near the Purdue campus that, one day a week, gives 3-percent discounts for every three-pointer the men's basketball team makes. The…
-
Early last year, when Purdue opponents played hack-a-Hammons or hammer-a-Haas against Purdue centers A.J. and Isaac, the resulting free throws were…
-
Economic development is tricky business.Is it worthwhile to bring in a big-name company, but only create a few jobs, or is it better to create handfuls of…
-
It's common when assessing a basketball player that coaches or scouts will care more about the person's wingspan than their height.Though they also held a…
-
Most basketball teams carry at least 12 players on their roster. And many play at least 8-9 per game, hoping to get points from as many contributors as…