The fall 2017 Black Cultural Center theme is “Gumbo in the Big Easy.” Throughout this semester the BCC hosts events which highlight the intersections of…
We Are All Connected is a “multimedia, multiracial experience examining the role of the feminine in world culture and the rise to greater recognition of…
Jan Simon talks to Renee Thomas, Director of Purdue’s Black Cultural Center, and Bill Caise, Assistant Director, about upcoming programs and events.
The Purdue Black Cultural Center is sponsoring a performance by Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre. The Chicago dance company is premiering its Generations…
The exploration of Gullah culture is the focus of the Fall Cultural Arts Series at the Purdue University Black Cultural Center."Gullah Folklore:…
Purdue and the Inter-Religious Network communities are joining in an interfaith church salute centered on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is a…
Renee Thomas, director of Purdue's Black Cultural Center, and Bill Caise, assistant director of the BCC, talk to WBAA's Sam Klemet about the fall semester…
Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon was a college student when she became involved in the Civil Rights movement in Georgia.She spoke with WBAA's Mike Loizzo…
Purdue is increasing its effort to reach out to K-12 students and educators with its annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. A…
Purdue College of Liberal Arts Dean Irwin Weiser, co-chair of this year's planning committee, discusses the events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King,…