Purdue Board of Trustees

Purdue Trustees say the school now has a plan for the next 50 years of redevelopment on the West Lafayette main campus. Adam Gross, an architect whose…
The Purdue University Board of Trustees Friday removed Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s name from its economic research center.The unanimous decision…
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will make almost 99 percent of the possible pay he could have been granted for the 2016 fiscal year, even though as much as…
9:30 a.m. Saturday Update:Purdue's Board of Trustees has now officially voted for this policy change on the second day of its regularly-scheduled December…
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is set to receive more than $113,000 from the school, based on the previous year’s performance at his job.The…
Purdue athletics director Morgan Burke took something of an unusual step this week, calling members of the press together to address the school’s football…
State lawmakers say the legislature could give Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne more autonomy and flexibility in funding and degree…
Purdue is making the physical adjustments to accommodate an expansion of the College of Engineering. A committee of the board of trustees approved plans…
Purdue employees will have a little more than three months to figure out their health care options for next year.The Board of Trustees approved three new…
Purdue will have two new trustees next month and will need to elect a new chairman.Governor Mike Pence is appointing Sonny Beck to the board along with…