-
In the 500th game played in Ross-Ade Stadium, on a chilly and misty Saturday night, the Purdue football team celebrated its milestone at the venerable…
-
Purdue University and Indiana University cancelled this Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket football game in Bloomington, citing an increase in COVID-19 numbers…
-
Big Ten football will resume next month after the season was postponed in August over concerns about COVID-19.According to a statement released by the…
-
Examining the history of Old Oaken Bucket game outcomes can provide some context to the ebb and flow of the football histories of Purdue and Indiana…
-
Taking on a hot Wisconsin team led by their record-breaking running back would be a tall order for any team in the Big Ten this late in the season, but…
-
Early in the preseason, a matchup between Northwestern and Purdue in early November might have been thought of as a must-watch game, with serious…
-
It's been a while since any non-freshman scored a touchdown for Purdue. Not since week four in a loss to Minnesota, in fact. Since then, some 30 redshirt…
-
When it rains, it pours. It rained from start to finish on the Boilermaker football team Saturday, and it was the Illinois Fighting Illini that poured it…
-
It's common on a crisp afternoon in early fall for the gusts blowing across Ross-Ade Stadium to travel as fast as 30 mph.But it had been a foul wind…
-
The Purdue football team faced a perfect storm of unfortunate circumstances in their game Saturday. Both of their best offensive players were out with…