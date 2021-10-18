Purdue Global Policy Research Institute

-
Purdue President Mitch Daniels has named Suresh Garimella as the university's chief global affairs officer, effective immediately.Garimella has been…
A former CEO of Lockheed Martin will be speaking at Purdue about the future of science and engineering. Norm Augustine has served as a U.S. Department of…
Purdue's Global Policy Research Institute presents Policy Research for a Changing World "Grand Challenge" conference Tuesday, April 9.The one day event is…
Public forums with the finalists for the job of Purdue’s Global Policy Research Institute director begin this week. Candidates will present a seminar on…
The inaugural director of the Global Policy Research Institute at Purdue is preparing for his departure. Dr. Arden Bement leaves the position December…
Purdue’s Global Policy Research Institute will have a new director next year.The university is seeking applications and nominations for the position.Arden…
Purdue’s Global Policy Research Institute is sponsoring a lecture on campus from a former Jordanian diplomat.Marwan Muasher was Jordan’s first ambassador…
Purdue researchers who are working on challenging issues are receiving a financial boost.The university’s Global Policy Research Institute has given…