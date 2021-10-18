Purdue Libraries

-
The Archivist of the United States, David S. Ferriero, will share the many information preservation challenges and opportunities faced by the nation in…
-
Purdue is celebrating Open Access week. It is part of a global effort to openly share research and scholarship.Columbia University professor Victoria…
-
Purdue is making the physical adjustments to accommodate an expansion of the College of Engineering. A committee of the board of trustees approved plans…
-
Purdue’s undergraduate library is hosting a traveling exhibit that features how President Lincoln dealt with issues surrounding the Civil War. It examines…
-
A Purdue alumnus is giving materials from his 32 year NASA career to the university’s archives. Jerry Ross received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from…
-
Purdue’s request for a new academic building on campus is moving forward. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is recommending the proposed Active…
-
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Purdue Professor Darcy Bullock and Visiting Professor Ada Emmett about open access, the idea of providing scholarly research…
-
A Purdue graduate student is being recognized for promoting more access to scholarly research.Mel Chua wants journal publishers to consider lifting…
-
An award-winning correspondent for The Economist magazine and book author who writes about trends that will shape the future of business and technology…
-
Purdue is at an impasse with a scientific journal publisher over a long-term contract. The university will pay Elsevier $2,366,057 for a 1 year…