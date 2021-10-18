-
In addition to prepping for finals and wrapping up the fall semester, the first two weeks of December have been a whirlwind for the faculty, students and…
-
Purdue has selected a new provost.Debasish Dutta is currently associate provost and dean of the graduate college at the University of Illinois at…
-
The search committee in charge of choosing a new provost for Purdue is seeking feedback on the three finalists who were on campus this month.The…
-
The final candidate for Purdue provost is on campus.Dr. Cato Laurencin made a presentation to the university community this morning.He is the chief…
-
The second candidate for Purdue provost is on campus.Debasish Dutta spoke to the university community this morning.He is currently associate provost and…
-
The first of three finalists for Purdue provost has three degrees from the university.Christine M. Maziar earned her bachelors, masters and PhD in…