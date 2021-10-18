-
Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine will begin using a lab that tests for infectious diseases in animals to conduct COVID-19 testing for…
The vacated building on the corner of State Street and Northwestern Avenue is on track to be replaced with apartments and a popular retail store.The space…
Dignitaries cutting the ribbon Thursday at a new Rolls-Royce research facility at Purdue University say increased defense spending proposed in President…
The many different moving parts of West Lafayette's State Street redesign continue to turn, but one project has been delayed by two years. Russell Street,…
As the winning bid for West Lafayette’s State Street overhaul is set to be announced, the city’s Redevelopment Commission is expressing its displeasure…
Rolls-Royce has announced plans to build a 40,000-square foot facility at Purdue. The company is the first tenant in the university research park’s…
Purdue University investment officials say they’re waiting for an upswing in world stock markets to help offset some huge losses in recent weeks.As world…
The Purdue Research Foundation currently makes around $7 million per year from licenses on patents owned by Purdue staff and students.For 2014, the school…
The Purdue Research Foundation is partnering with Cook Medical to support life sciences startup opportunities.Plans call for establishing a $12-million…
The fundraising arm of Purdue is moving to the Purdue Research Foundation.The Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee approved the transfer Friday…