Purdue University announced a partnership with the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday. Founded in 2019, Space Force is a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and…
Purdue University announced Tuesday that 60 percent of school students and 66 percent of employees have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of the…
Purdue University plans to transfer control of West Lafayette's local NPR station, WBAA, pending approval from the school's board of trustees and the…
Campus tours happen all the time at Purdue University, but one recently was a little different. Instead of fresh-faced high schoolers, they’re actively…
Purdue University announced Thursday that masks will no longer be mandated in a number of indoor spaces for those who are fully vaccinated against…
Critics of solar power often point out that unlike coal or natural gas, it isn’t always available when the sun isn’t shining. But one type of solar power…
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels urged the school community Tuesday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the upcoming academic year, but…
Black vultures have been harassing and sometimes killing calves, costing Indiana cattle farmers money. Purdue University researchers need farmers’ help to…
Purdue University and Indiana University cancelled this Saturday’s Old Oaken Bucket football game in Bloomington, citing an increase in COVID-19 numbers…
Purdue University’s head football coach, Jeff Brohm, confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis Monday, after the results of both a daily antigen test and a PCR…