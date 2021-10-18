-
Developers interested in a downtown Lafayette property can submit their proposals next month.The city is looking for someone to build at 103 South 4th…
-
Lafayette is taking steps to ensure the right development fits a vacant lot downtown.The city razed the old Queen Anne Courts apartment complex this…
-
A part of Lafayette’s history was discovered when an old house was torn down.The Queen Anne Courts building was constructed around a home that dates back…
-
The City of Lafayette now owns a dilapidated property downtown.It bought the Queen Anne Courts apartment building on South 4th Street in an effort to tear…