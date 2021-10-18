Randy Head

-
Indiana Department of Transportation officials pitched the department’s proposal for two new J-turn intersections in Logansport Tuesday night. But…
-
A bill designed to significantly reduce the restrictions on manufacturers who make e-liquids for vaping devices in Indiana had its first hearing in a…
-
Some Indiana Senate lawmakers are hoping for a study committee that will focus on a program to reduce food deserts.First, they must convince legislative…
-
A Logansport State Senator will make a bid to become the state’s next Attorney General. He hopes to replace current AG Greg Zoeller, who is making a run…
-
House and Senate lawmakers overwhelming approved bills Wednesday that give pharmacists a bigger role in helping stem the state’s meth cooking crisis. The…
-
Legislators may take a first step Monday toward deciding how much to limit access to Sudafed and similar medications.At the start of the session, House…
-
Republican State Senators say legislation they’re proposing to put certain cold medicines behind the counter is a balanced solution to help solve…
-
Hoosiers can once again forcibly resist illegal police entry into their homes under a bill lawmakers approved Friday. Legislators say police are better…
-
With the Super Bowl less than two months away, a bill to close gaps in Indiana’s human trafficking statute is on a fast track.Attorneys general across the…