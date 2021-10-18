-
A new study commissioned for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management shows more recycling could spur economic growth in the state. In 2019,…
-
Increasing recycling in Indiana could help manufacturing businesses expand and create jobs in the state. That was one takeaway from the Indiana Recycling…
-
The state wants to know where recycling could use a boost in Indiana. The Department of Environmental Management plans to conduct a statewide recycling…
-
Frankfort will return to weekly, citywide recycling collection next month. The switch comes after a July fire leveled local recycling facility Werner and…
-
After West Lafayette’s recycling drop-off center closed earlier this year, local officials struggled to find a way to meet demand from residents. The…
-
At the beginning of this year, WBAA held a public forum in Frankfort asking residents what amenities they wanted to see in town, and also asking this…
-
Investigators have ruled the cause of a fire that ravaged a Frankfort recycling plant in July as “undetermined.” That’s according to a press release…
-
Delphi officials have suspended curbside recycling pickup for residents. The decision is the result of a July fire that destroyed a Frankfort recycling…
-
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners passed an ordinance Monday fining residents who discard non-recyclable items at the county’s recycling drop-off…
-
It will be at least a week before officials conclude an investigation into the cause of a fire at a Frankfort recycling plant.Assistant Fire Chief Ed…