Indiana officials are making a second go of investing in capital projects around the state with the newly launched Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration…
State leaders have pinned Indiana’s economic fortunes to regional economic development initiatives. Many programs have been created in the last few years…
State officials have approved the first projects for funding from the Regional Cities Initiative and could approve dozens more in the coming weeks.The…
At this weekend's U.S. Conference of Mayors in Indianapolis, leaders from cities big and small are brainstorming ways to collaborate on economic growth,…
Indiana towns have a new priority when it comes to driving population growth and improving their economies: their downtowns. The Regional Cities…
Gov. Mike Pence Thursday signed into law a bill that guarantees full funding for all three winners of the Regional Cities Initiative, a program aimed at…
1. MEDICAL MALPRACTICE The House Judiciary Committee Monday revived a bill that reforms Indiana’s medical malpractice law.The bill raises the amount…
Legislators last year budgeted $84 million for Regional Cities grants, with the money to come from the state’s tax amnesty program.The amnesty raised more…
Full funding for all three winners of Indiana’s Regional Cities Initiative is in jeopardy after Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) said Thursday a bill…
A bill to fully fund all three winners of the Regional Cities Initiative breezed through the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday.The Regional Cities…