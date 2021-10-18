-
Indiana came closer than it’s ever come during the last session to joining the ranks of states with bias crime, or hate crime laws. Indiana Public…
-
While the power and legitimacy of religion has been questioned by atheists for ages, now comes a new perspective. Alain de Botton, a devout atheist, looks…
-
As the Senate gets ready to discuss reinforcing the Indiana Constitution‘s religious conscience clause, Governor Pence is lending his support to the…
-
Senate lawmakers Tuesday approved a bill allowing religious and faith-based organizations to hire employees based on religion.Sen. Travis Holdman’s,…
-
It’s no secret many sports fans have an almost religious affiliation with their teams. But when does the interaction between faith and big-time sports run…