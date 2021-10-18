-
A decision by the Indiana Supreme Court regarding rental fees could cost the city of West Lafayette a large sum of money.The court’s decision eliminates a…
-
For months, tenants have slowly been moving out of West Lafayette’s Chauncey Hill Mall, in anticipation of the bulldozing of the space at the end of 2019.…
-
Though West Lafayette leaders are thinking of changing the rules for how often rental units are inspected and how much landlords are charged for those…
-
When Crawfordsville won the state’s Stellar Cities designation a couple years ago, the project was based around a building called Fusion 54, which would…
-
Like a lot of college towns, Crawfordsville has a high percentage of rental properties – almost half the town’s residences are landlord-owned.Also like a…