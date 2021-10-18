Republican Primary

-
Republican Congressman Todd Young cruised to a double-digit victory Tuesday, finishing off a bitter and sometimes divisive Senate primary race against…
-
Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz says Indiana has a “national megaphone” in the race for the Republican nomination. Cruz has turned his focus to the Hoosier…
-
The two Republicans seeking their party's nomination to run for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat are placing plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, or…
-
If Angie‘s List CEO Bill Oesterle decides to challenge Governor Mike Pence in next year‘s primary election, one analyst says he will have his work cut out…
-
Despite representing Hoosiers for about a decade in Indianapolis, Don Lehe is in some ways re-introducing himself to voters this year. His opponent in…