Monday, October 14th marks the start of Ministry of Truth at Purdue Galleries in Stewart Center's Ringel Gallery. It's a collaboration with Purdue…
On Thursday, September 26th, Anna Ridler visits Purdue Galleries to speak about her art. The artist and researcher has exhibited at Ars Electronica,…
Monday, August 19th marks the opening of Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center with "Dreaming, Automated: Deep Learning, Data Sets, and Decay." The exhibit…
Purdue Galleries invited three artists to find inspiration in Purdue’s Barron Hilton Flight and Space Exploration Archives. Their challenge was to bring…
The Guerrilla Girls speak this Thursday at Purdue University. They are feminist activist artists who for over thirty years, have worn gorilla masks and…
A first for Purdue undergraduate students studying art and design, the Art and Design annual juried show is in the Robert L. Ringel Gallery inside Stewart…
Artist Jackie Head and Samantha Holmes are featured in the next Ringel Gallery exhibit, Tessellated. They'll speak at the opening, Thursday evening at…
Indecisive Moment, a photography exhibit featuring 10 contemporary artists, runs through December 9th at the Robert L. Ringel Gallery in Purdue's Stewart…